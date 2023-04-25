DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — A person was hit and killed Tuesday morning in Del Valle on FM 973. The investigation has caused road closures and heavy delays for commuters in the area.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash around 5:30 a.m. and pronounced the person dead on the scene shortly after. It happened between the 2900 block and 3100 block.

Austin Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit the person stayed on the scene.

FM 973 was closed for investigation of the crash, and traffic has spilled onto Hwy 71 and FM 969 as a result of the closure.

Drivers heading to work at the Tesla Gigafactory will likely be impacted as well.