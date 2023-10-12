AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was pronounced dead after being hit by a vehicle in east Austin early Thursday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said in a social media thread an adult was pronounced dead on the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash near the intersection of Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard.

The Austin Police Department responded to the crash around 6:20 a.m. APD said the driver stayed on the scene.

APD said southbound Airport Boulevard remains shut down during the investigation.