LIVE: Person hit and killed on I-35, northbound lower deck closed in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was hit and killed on Interstate 35 Wednesday morning in central Austin.

Austin police said the driver of a pickup hit the person close to the north end of where I-35 splits to the upper and lower decks near Wilshire Boulevard. Northbound lanes of the lower deck are closed for the crash investigation and APD said it doesn’t know when the lanes will reopen.

The driver stayed at the scene, APD said. The person who was hit was pronounced dead at 5:25 a.m.

Avoid the area if you can to allow crews to clear the crash. If you have to travel in that area, traffic is detouring to the upper deck. Expect delays and slowdowns.