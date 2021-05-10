Person dead after being hit by vehicle on U.S. 183 near Travis, Caldwell line

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A person died after being hit by a vehicle near the Travis/Caldwell county line Monday morning, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said.

The person was hit near the intersection of U.S. Highway 183 and Camino Real (State Highway 21), the sheriff’s office said. The call came in around 6 a.m. Roads were closed for more than two hours and reopened around 8:15 a.m.

The approximate address given was the 10700 block of U.S. 183, which is near a gas station and truck stop.

TCSO said the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office helped with traffic control in the area while crews worked at the scene.

This is a developing story, and we have a photographer on the way to the scene. We will provide more information on the crash as it becomes available.