Pedestrian who was hit, killed by tractor/trailer identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the man who was hit and killed by a tractor/trailer on Saturday morning while walking at the 8200 block of North I-35.

According to APD, the preliminary investigation shows that Matthew McDonald, 25, was in the roadway for an unknown reason when a 2016 Kenworth tractor/trailer was moving in the middle lane and hit him.

McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained on-scene and was not impaired, APD says.

No charges are expected to be filed.

If you have any information about this crash, you’re asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-3761.

This is Austin’s 43rd fatal traffic crash of 2019.