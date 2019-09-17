Pedestrian killed in I-35 wreck identified; no charges for driver

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a 42-year-old man who was struck and killed while walking on Interstate 35 near Braker Lane last Wednesday.

On Sept. 11, Austin police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 11400 block of North I-35 at 1:40 a.m. They found Jeanny Nunez-Noguera dead at the scene.

Police say Nunez-Noguera was in the right lane of the northbound lanes of I-35 when he was struck by the driver of a red, 2016 Honda Civic.

“The driver of the Honda Civic remained at the crash site and is cooperating with the investigation,” police wrote in a press release Tuesday. “No charges are expected to be filed.”

Anyone with information about this wreck is asked to contact the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-8544. This is the 57th fatal wreck in Austin this year.