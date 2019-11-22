Pedestrian killed in crash at William Cannon Drive, I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday night, Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene of a fatal crash at William Cannon Drive and I-35.

According to ATCEMS, the male pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. APD says he was trying to cross William Cannon and was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound.

APD says the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police say the pedestrian, who is estimated to be in his 50s, was not using a crosswalk.