Pedestrian killed in crash at William Cannon Drive, I-35

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday night, Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene of a fatal crash at William Cannon Drive and I-35.

According to ATCEMS, the male pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. APD says he was trying to cross William Cannon and was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound.

APD says the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police say the pedestrian, who is estimated to be in his 50s, was not using a crosswalk.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss