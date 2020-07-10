Pedestrian hit, killed on Interstate 35 Friday morning; southbound lanes closed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in north Austin Friday morning after a person was killed after being hit by a vehicle.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. close to Walnut Creek between Braker and Yager Lanes. Police do not know if the person who died was crossing the freeway when the crash happened.

Police say the driver did stay at the scene.

APD says southbound drivers are being diverted off the freeway at the Braker Lane exit.

Avoid the area if you can, but if you need to travel by the area, Austin Travis County-EMS reminds commuters to move over and slow down for emergency personnel working at the scene.