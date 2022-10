AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was hit and killed on Interstate 35 early Sunday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted.

It said the person died at the scene at 6700 North I-35 northbound in a follow-up Tweet at 4:48 a.m.

ATCEMS, Austin police and Austin firefighters responded to the scene. ATCEMS said people should avoid the area and expect extended traffic closures.