Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV; Portion of E. MLK Jr. Blvd. closed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person died after being hit by an SUV Wednesday morning on East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in east Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS personnel said.

Medics with ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene at 5:48 a.m., and immediately started CPR on the pedestrian. At 6:24 a.m., ATCEMS tweeted the person died from their injuries.

The crash happened on E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. between Airport Boulevard and E.M. Franklin Avenue.

Austin Police Department Watch Command says E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. is closed between Pershing Drive and E.M. Franklin Boulevard as police investigate. The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene, APD says.

Avoid the area if you can.

