Pedestrian hit by APD crime scene van on I-35, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man walking on Interstate 35 in the early hours of Thursday morning was hospitalized after being hit by an Austin Police crime scene vehicle.

The wreck happened at about 1:48 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 near U.S. Highway 183, according to Austin police.

The man has life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

While this wreck isn’t fatal, Austin drivers are experiencing an uptick in dangerous encounters with pedestrians on I-35.

The tenth and most recent deadly crash on I-35 this year, was on Saturday when an 18-wheeler hit a man. With that fatality, Austin tied the total number of people hit and killed on I-35 during all of 2018.