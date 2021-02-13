Pedernales Fire Department truck rolls over on west SH 71 as Austin area roads ice over

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As drivers across the Austin area deal with icy roads on Saturday morning, a Pedernales Fire Department truck was involved in a rollover in the 16100-16300 block of west SH 71.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the incident happened as the truck was responding to a call. Four firefighters were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

(KXAN/Julie Karam)

(KXAN/Julie Karam)

ATCEMS says the firefighters’ lives were likely saved because they were wearing seatbelts. They also urged that if it can happen to trained professionals, it can happen to anyone. Residents should stay home if possible, ATCEMS reiterated.

The cause for the collision is not yet known, but will be investigated, ATCEMS says. The fire department asking anyone with information to contact them at (512) 972-7272.