Pedernales Fire Department truck rolls over on west SH 71 as Austin area roads ice over

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Pedernales Fire Department truck rolled over on west SH 71 on Saturday morning (KXAN/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As drivers across the Austin area deal with icy roads on Saturday morning, a Pedernales Fire Department truck was involved in a rollover in the 16100-16300 block of west SH 71.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the incident happened as the truck was responding to a call. Four firefighters were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

  • (KXAN/Julie Karam)
  • (KXAN/Julie Karam)

ATCEMS says the firefighters’ lives were likely saved because they were wearing seatbelts. They also urged that if it can happen to trained professionals, it can happen to anyone. Residents should stay home if possible, ATCEMS reiterated.

The cause for the collision is not yet known, but will be investigated, ATCEMS says. The fire department asking anyone with information to contact them at (512) 972-7272.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

32° / 28°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 50% 32° 28°

Sunday

31° /
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 70% 31°

Monday

18° /
Snow
Snow 100% 18°

Tuesday

20° / 15°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 20° 15°

Wednesday

30° / 21°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 70% 30° 21°

Thursday

41° / 23°
Scattered Snow Showers
Scattered Snow Showers 50% 41° 23°

Friday

52° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

29°

12 PM
Wintry Mix
40%
29°

30°

1 PM
Wintry Mix
40%
30°

30°

2 PM
Wintry Mix
40%
30°

31°

3 PM
Wintry Mix
40%
31°

31°

4 PM
Wintry Mix
50%
31°

30°

5 PM
Wintry Mix
50%
30°

29°

6 PM
Wintry Mix
50%
29°

29°

7 PM
Wintry Mix
80%
29°

28°

8 PM
Wintry Mix
80%
28°

27°

9 PM
Wintry Mix
80%
27°

27°

10 PM
Cloudy
50%
27°

27°

11 PM
Cloudy
50%
27°

30°

12 AM
Cloudy
11%
30°

30°

1 AM
Cloudy
17%
30°

30°

2 AM
Cloudy
17%
30°

29°

3 AM
Light Wintry Mix
40%
29°

29°

4 AM
Light Wintry Mix
39%
29°

29°

5 AM
Light Wintry Mix
35%
29°

29°

6 AM
Few Snow Showers
31%
29°

28°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
28°

28°

8 AM
Few Snow Showers
31%
28°

28°

9 AM
Cloudy
23%
28°

28°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
28°

28°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
28°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss