1 man killed after crash involving two vehicles in southeast Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One man died after a wreck Thursday morning involving two vehicles in southeast Travis County.

(Todd Bailey/KXAN)

Sgt. Deon Cockrell with the Texas Department of Public Safety said a pickup going south on Thaxton Road crossed the center line and struck another vehicle traveling northbound. A third vehicle avoided the crash by driving off the road and into a field.

Austin-Travis County EMS went to the 9000 block of Thaxton Road, which is near Sassman Road, along with the Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire and Rescue. The call of the crash came in around 8:29 a.m. STARFlight was also dispatched.

According to ATCEMS, medics performed CPR on one man involved in the crash, but he died at the scene. Another man in his 50s was taken by STARFlight to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries.

(Todd Bailey/KXAN)

Continued closures are expected, as state troopers reconstruct the crash scene and work to figure out what happened. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.