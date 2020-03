AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paramedics are responding to the scene of crash where a driver collided with a building in south Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS said in a Tweet.

ATC EMS reported that the crash happened at the corner of South Lamar Boulevard and Menchaca Road at 1:28 p.m. The Austin Fire and Police Departments are assisting.

Multiple assets from #ATCEMS, @AustinFireInfo & @Austin_Police on scene of a Vehicle vs Building Collision at S Lamar Blvd / Menchaca Rd (13:28). #ATCEMSMedics on scene reporting 7 total patients, with 1 confirmed transport so far. Avoid the area if possible & #MoveOverSlowDown — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 11, 2020

Authorities say seven people are involved in the crash and one person has been taken to the hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.