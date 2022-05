ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — An overturned truck has closed northbound I-35 near exit 250 in Round Rock, according to Texas Department of Transportation at 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Exit 250 for Louis Henna Boulevard/SH45 is closed, and drivers will be detoured to the Frontage Road at exit 247.

Delays are expected as crews work to right the truck, TxDOT said on Twitter.