TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A gravel truck wrecked Thursday morning in northeast Travis County, and the sheriff’s office had to close a portion of a road near the Austin Executive Airport.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said part of Cameron Road between Pecan Street and Fuchs Grove Road is closed due to the overturned truck. The area is north of Manor near State Highway 130.

Avoid the area until crews clear the crash.