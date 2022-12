An overturned 18-wheeler has closed all eastbound lanes of East Parmer Lane at Samsung Boulevard (Photo: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An overturned truck is causing traffic delays on East Parmer Lane.

The Austin Police Department and Austin Fire Department responded to a crash where an 18-wheeler overturned on East Parmer Lane at Samsung Boulevard.

APD tweeted at 11:25 a.m. that all eastbound lanes of East Parmer Lane at Samsung Boulevard were closed.

Closures are expected to last several hours. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.