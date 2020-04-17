One person dead after crash between semi-truck and car on SH 130

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics are at the scene of a deadly crash between a semi-truck and a car east of Austin near the Hornsby Bend area.

According to TCSO, the crash happened in between the 700 and 1520 block of South State Highway 130 at 12:57 p.m. Traffic is being diverted off the highway at the Harold Green Road exit.

Traffic Advisory: Southbound SH 130 closed at Harold Green Dr due to crash. Traffic is detouring temporarily at Harold Green. #atxtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) April 17, 2020

Initial reports of the crash said it was between a semi-truck and a car with one person pinned inside their vehicle.

Austin Travis-County EMS later confirmed one adult was declared dead at the scene.

Heavy delays are expected in the area as crews continue to clear the road and investigators continue to work the scene.