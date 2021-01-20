Woman killed in northwest Austin car crash a week ago identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified a woman who was killed in a northwest Austin crash a week ago. A man was also hurt and sent to the hospital.

APD said 29-year-old Jasmine Symon Campos died at the scene of the crash on Jan. 13 in the 3900 block of West Howard Lane near MoPac Expressway.

Initial investigations show she was driving a grey, 2019 Nissan Sentra westbound when she crashed into an eastbound white, 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis, APD said.

The driver of the Marquis was hurt in the crash and taken to St. David’s Round Rock with serious injuries, APD said. He is in stable condition now.

This is still an open investigation. Anyone with information about this crash can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6873.