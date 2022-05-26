AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on MoPac Expressway near U.S. Highway 183 in northwest Austin Thursday afternoon, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

ATCEMS said the crash occurred in the southbound lanes near 8500 N. MoPac Expressway around 1:30 p.m. There were reports someone fell off their motorcycle and may have been hit by another vehicle.

The Austin Police Department has U.S. 183 southbound shut down from Loop 360 to Spicewood Springs Road, and that includes all entrance/exit ramps and flyovers that lead to MoPac southbound