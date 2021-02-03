Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash in northwest Austin last month

1 person died after a motorcycle crash in northwest Austin Tuesday night on Lake Creek Parkway. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified the man who died after being thrown from his motorcycle late last month.

Police said he is Michael Ivanowski, 48. The crash happened on FM 620 southbound at about 6:38 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Police said initial findings show the motorcycle Ivanowski was driving hit a curb, and he couldn’t regain control. He was ejected from the motorcycle after hitting a guardrail.

Police said he wasn’t wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is still an open investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935.

