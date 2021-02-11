5 taken to the hospital after 26-vehicle pileup on State Highway 45

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least five people were taken to the hospital after a 26-vehicle pileup on State Highway 45 in northwest Austin Thursday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said first responders were called out to the scene at about 8:20 a.m. The pileup took place on an overpass near Farm to Market Road 620, the agency said.

ATCEMS declared a “trauma alert” for one person, who was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.

Four ambulances were assigned to the crash. ATCEMS tweeted at 9:45 a.m. that first responders were attempting to extract people who were trapped in their cars. Four other people, whose injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening, were also taken to St. David’s Round Rock.

In the agency’s final update, ATCEMS reported in all, 32 people were involved.