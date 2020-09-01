At least 2 injured after 3-vehicle crash in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two adults pinned inside their vehicles after a three-vehicle crash in northwest Austin have been removed from their cars, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the vehicle rescue near the 12800 block of North FM 620 at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Two people were taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with ‘potentially serious injuries,’ ATCEMS said. A third person was found, but refused transport.

No other information is available at this time, and EMS is clearing the scene.

Expect traffic delays in the area.