At least 2 injured after 3-vehicle crash in northwest Austin

Northwest Austin Traffic

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ATCEMS Austin-Travis County EMS_106893

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two adults pinned inside their vehicles after a three-vehicle crash in northwest Austin have been removed from their cars, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the vehicle rescue near the 12800 block of North FM 620 at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Two people were taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with ‘potentially serious injuries,’ ATCEMS said. A third person was found, but refused transport.

No other information is available at this time, and EMS is clearing the scene.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss