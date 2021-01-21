1 sent to the hospital after northwest Austin crash near FM 620

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were hurt following a crash near FM 620 and Boulder Lane in northwest Austin Thursday night. One of them was sent to the hospital.

Austin-Travis County EMS said units responded to the crash, which involved two vehicles, just after 7:30 p.m.

One person who was pinned was rescued and taken to Round Rock Medical Center with serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS reported.

The agency is asking you to avoid the area as traffic could be heavy and to watch out for first responders.

