1 dead in construction zone crash on Mopac near Parmer Lane, 4 others hurt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least one person is dead after Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a reported car that drove into a construction area on the Mopac Expressway Tuesday night. Four others were injured.

ATCEMS says four ambulances went out to the scene near 12200 N. Mopac Expressway Southbound just after 9:45 p.m. That’s in northwest Austin near the Parmer Lane exit.

ATCEMS reports there are five patients total—four pedestrians and the driver of the car, who was pinned. One person was pronounced dead on scene, and ATCEMS declared a trauma alert for the four others.

Two patients were taken to St. David’s in Round Rock—one with potentially serious injuries and the other with critical, life-threatening injuries. Two others were taken to Dell Seton Medical with serious injuries, ATCEMS says.

ATCEMS says to expect delays in the area. The Texas Department of Transportation says the area is shut down and traffic is being detoured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.