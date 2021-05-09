1 dead after crash in northwest Austin Sunday morning, roads closed for investigation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a crash in northwest Austin early on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 9400 block of Research Boulevard at about 3:15 a.m.

The Austin Police Department said all northbound lanes of Research Boulevard are closed at the Capital of Texas Highway exit as investigators work at the scene.

Additionally, northbound lanes of US 183 are closed near Mopac, TxDOT said.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area on Sunday morning. The circumstances of the crash are unclear at this time.