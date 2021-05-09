1 dead after crash in northwest Austin Sunday morning, roads closed for investigation

Northwest Austin Traffic News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a crash in northwest Austin early on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 9400 block of Research Boulevard at about 3:15 a.m.

The Austin Police Department said all northbound lanes of Research Boulevard are closed at the Capital of Texas Highway exit as investigators work at the scene.

Additionally, northbound lanes of US 183 are closed near Mopac, TxDOT said.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area on Sunday morning. The circumstances of the crash are unclear at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss