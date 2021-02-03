Two killed in US 290 crash in Austin last month identified by police

Two people died in a crash Friday morning on U.S. Highway 290 near Johnny Morris Road, police say. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified two young men who were killed in a crash on U.S. 290 late last month.

Police said Jay Ochoa, 20, and Juan Sanchez, 19, were both pronounced dead at the scene in the 9500 block of East. U.S. Highway 209 on Jan. 29. The crash happened just after 3 a.m.

Police said initial findings show a 2020 Kia Stringer was going east in the center lane when it lost control. The car went into the outside lane before leaving the road and hitting a guardrail and cement pillar.

This is still an open investigation. Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Detectives at (512) 974-6935.