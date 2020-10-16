Man dies more than two weeks after northeast Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said a 53-year-old man has died of injuries he got in a northeast Austin crash that happened more than two weeks ago.

APD said it happened on Sept. 27 around 5:50 a.m. at the intersection of Springdale Road and U.S. Highway 290.

Police said a gray 2020 Toyota Corolla, driven by Jeffrey Bourgeouis, was heading eastbound on 290 when a gray 2006 Honda Accord ran the red light at Springdale Road.

The Accord hit the Corolla, which crashed into a silver 2008 Nissan Quest, police said.

The people in all three cars were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas. APD said Bourgeouis died at the hospital last Friday, Oct. 9 from injuries he got in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935.