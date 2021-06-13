1 person killed, others injured in serious crash in northeast Austin

Northeast Austin Traffic News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fatal crash on Ed Bluestein Blvd (Picture: KXAN/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person has died and two others are injured following a serious crash in northeast Austin on Sunday morning.

Medics were called to the 7100 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard at about 10:10 a.m. Sunday.

One person died at the scene and a child has been transported to Dell Children’s Hospital, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Another patient, an adult, was pinned inside a vehicle and had to be freed by rescuers. That person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries, according to EMS.

Roads are likely to be closed and drivers should avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss