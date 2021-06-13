1 person killed, others injured in serious crash in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person has died and two others are injured following a serious crash in northeast Austin on Sunday morning.

Medics were called to the 7100 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard at about 10:10 a.m. Sunday.

One person died at the scene and a child has been transported to Dell Children’s Hospital, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Another patient, an adult, was pinned inside a vehicle and had to be freed by rescuers. That person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries, according to EMS.

Roads are likely to be closed and drivers should avoid the area.