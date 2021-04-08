1 dead after reported motorcycle crash on SH-130 southbound in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a reported motorcycle crash on State Highway 130 southbound in far northeast Austin Thursday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said crews were called out to the scene at about 8:36 p.m. A 911 caller reported a “motorcycle collision” with one person being unconscious.

Medics at the scene pronounced the person dead. ATCEMS said to expect closures in the area, which is north of Highway 290, East Parmer Lane and Gilleland Creek.

Avoid the area if possible as the investigation continues.

