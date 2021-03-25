1 dead, 1 taken to the hospital after collision in northeast Austin

Northeast Austin Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deadly crash involving 18-wheeler in northeast Austin on Tuscany Way March 25, 2021. One person died and another was injured, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

Deadly crash involving 18-wheeler in northeast Austin on Tuscany Way March 25, 2021. One person died and another was injured, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a reported crash involving an 18-wheeler in northeast Austin Thursday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS said crews were called to the 9000 block of Tuscany Way at 6:25 p.m. That’s just north of Highway 290 and near Exchange Drive.

One person was pronounced dead on scene. ATCEMS declared a trauma alert for another person and took them to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS is asking drivers to avoid the area and to expect traffic delays.

Deadly crash involving 18-wheeler in northeast Austin on Tuscany Way March 25, 2021. One person died and another was injured, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. (KXAN/Andrew Choat)
Deadly crash involving 18-wheeler in northeast Austin on Tuscany Way March 25, 2021. One person died and another was injured, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss