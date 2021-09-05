Northbound MoPac traffic shut down following Williamson County crash

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers are being diverted off northbound MoPac Expressway following a crash near Shoreline Drive, the Texas Department of Transportation’s Austin branch announced in a tweet on Sunday.

All northbound traffic on MoPac Expressway will be shut down for an undetermined period of time following a crash near the intersection of northbound MoPac and Shoreline Drive, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Williamson County deputies are directing traffic and encouraging drivers avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss