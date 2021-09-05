Northbound MoPac traffic shut down following Williamson County crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers are being diverted off northbound MoPac Expressway following a crash near Shoreline Drive, the Texas Department of Transportation’s Austin branch announced in a tweet on Sunday.

Traffic Advisory: Northbound Loop 1 closed near Shoreline Dr due to a crash. Traffic diverted off at previous exit. #atxtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) September 5, 2021

All northbound traffic on MoPac Expressway will be shut down for an undetermined period of time following a crash near the intersection of northbound MoPac and Shoreline Drive, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Williamson County deputies are directing traffic and encouraging drivers avoid the area.

Crash reported on northbound Mopac at Shoreline Drive. All of northbound Mopac will be shut down for an extended period of time. Deputies are directing traffic, please avoid the area. — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WCSOTXSheriff) September 5, 2021

