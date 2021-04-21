Northbound I-35 near 51st Street shut down after deadly crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Northbound I-35 near 51st Street in central Austin is shut down after a deadly crash Wednesday morning.

The Austin Police Department says a pickup crashed into a semi-truck around 2:45 a.m. The pickup was pinned underneath the semi-truck.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the driver of the pickup is in the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the pickup died at the scene.

Exit 238-A is closed so drivers are being detoured. Austin Police say to expect the northbound lanes to be closed until at least 7:30 a.m.

Two semi-trucks also collided just south of this crash as traffic was slowing down. No one was seriously hurt in that incident.