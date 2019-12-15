Northbound I-35 entrance and southbound I-35 exit at Slaughter Lane to close Sunday night

Northbound I-35 entrance ramp and southbound I-35 exit (227) at Slaughter Lane will permanently close Sunday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The northbound I-35 entrance ramp and southbound I-35 exit (227) at Slaughter Lane will permanently close Sunday night as part of the I-35 from Stassney Lane to William Cannon Drive project.

The north and southbound I-35 main lanes will be reduced to two lanes at Slaughter Lane Sunday at 10 p.m. Crews will place barriers for the ramp closures, install new signage and re-stripe the pavement.

Northbound frontage road traffic will access the I-35 main lanes at the entrance ramp just south of Boggy Creek Drive. Drivers traveling southbound on I-35 will use the new Slaughter Lane exit (227).

All lanes will reopen no later than 5 a.m. Monday morning.

New entrance and exit ramps on I-35 at Slaughter Lane are now in their final stages.

Ramps were reconfigured and reconstructed to provide for longer merge distances to improve safety and mobility, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

For more information about the project and other construction detours go to My35Construction.org.