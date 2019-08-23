North I-35 reopened after hours following 3-vehicle crash that left 3 hurt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police reopened the main lanes of north Interstate 35 just south of Rundberg Lane after a three-vehicle crash shut down traffic for several hours overnight and sent three women to the hospital.

According to police, three vehicles crashed while heading northbound around 1:30 a.m. All three vehicles appeared to be totaled. Two SUVs had significant damage to all sides of those vehicles. A third car — a white hatchback — was also totaled with significant front-end damage.

One woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Austin Travis County-EMS said. Another woman was seriously injured and the third woman in the wreck had potentially serious injuries the agency said.

All traffic is was diverted to the I-35 frontage lanes. As of 5:50 a.m., all lanes were reopened to morning rush hour traffic.

While Corporal Jonathan Bynum provided a media update, another vehicle lost control and spun out right behind the officer near the crash site. The car did not end up hitting anything or anyone.

In response, Bynum said, “Be aware, slow down and move over to the right.”

“We do have a move over law and when emergency lights are on move over or slow down 20 miles per hour, lower than the speed limit,” he said.

Bynum said working along the highway is “very dangerous.”

“As you can see behind us a vehicle spun out, probably not paying attention. You have to pay attention to the road at all times to avoid things like this,” Bynum said.

This is a breaking news story. We will have live updates on KXAN News Today from 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.

KXAN Digital Photojournalist Todd Bailey contributed to this story.