Two truck occupants flee scene after car crashes into north Austin building

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, the Austin Fire Department released more details about a car accident that sent one person to the hospital and damaged a north Austin apartment building Sunday night.

AFD said around 9 p.m., crews were called to the Villas Del Sol Apartments on Rutland Drive after a truck going at a high rate of speed lost control on a 90-degree turn. The truck went airborne for 50 feet before flipping over and landing inside one of the complex buildings.

The apartment upstairs was vacant, AFD said. The windows of the first floor unit were shattered by a dislodged tire, but residents inside weren’t hurt.

One of the truck’s occupants was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Two other occupants fled the scene, AFD said.

Crews worked hard to help the tow truck driver in getting the truck down from the building. AFD said the building was deemed safe after crews used lumber to stabilize the hole in the apartment building wall.

The crash caused $20,000 worth of damage to the building and electrical system, AFD said.

Police and Austin-Travis County EMS also responded to the scene.

The Austin Police Department said the crash is still an open investigation. No arrests have been made.