CapMetro train vs. vehicle crash in north Austin sends 1 person to hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department are responding at the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a CapMetro train at a crossing in north Austin around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

According to ATCEMS, one person at the 3100 block of Parmer Lane was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

A CapMetro train and a vehicle collided at a crossing in north Austin on March 16 (KXAN/Frank Martinez Jr.)

CapMetro reports there were several passengers on the MetroRail train and they are now being taken to their destinations.

In a statement Tuesday morning, CapMetro said: “We will conduct a comprehensive safety review of this incident, and we will support our partners at the Austin Police Department to fully assess this incident and any next steps.”

There are currently no reported road closures.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.