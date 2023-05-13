AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified a 41-year-old man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the I-35 Service Road in north Austin last Saturday.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 in the 13200 block of North IH 35 Service Road northbound. The Austin Police Department responded to the single-vehicle crash, which involved an SUV driven by Lucas Barth, 41.

Barth was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 33rd fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 33 fatalities for the year.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.