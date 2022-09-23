Crash kills pedestrian on southbound I-35 frontage road at Braker Lane in north Austin (Courtesy: Austin Transportation Department via Twitter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash killed a pedestrian on the Interstate 35 southbound frontage road at Braker Lane in north Austin Friday morning, according to the Austin Transportation Department.

Previously, several lanes were blocked southbound on the frontage road but have since been cleared, according to the department.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash at 7:17 a.m., saying the I-35 southbound frontage road was previously blocked at Braker Lane.

The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 6:46 a.m.

Austin Transportation said so far this year, 69 people have died on Austin roadways.

“Be a part of the solution by driving slower and without distractions,” the department said on social media.