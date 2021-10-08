Parmer Lane bridge at I-35 to close Friday night, reopen as new interchange Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Parmer Lane bridge at Interstate 35 will close Friday night but will reopen Saturday as a new “diverging diamond interchange,” the Texas Department of Transportation says.

The new interchange will move drivers going eastbound or westbound on Parmer to the left side of the bridge, then back over to the right after exiting the DDI, TxDOT says.

Drivers turning left onto I-35 will be shifted to the left, allowed to cross the bridge and exit the DDI to the left onto the ramps.

Northbound or southbound I-35 frontage road drivers will be able to use new bypass lanes to skip the Parmer Lane interchange altogether, or, if they don’t want to bypass Parmer, they will be required to turn left or right.

TxDOT has a DDI explanatory video up online to help drivers understand how this type of interchange works. You can also learn more about the new interchange here.

The closure is scheduled from 8 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday, weather permitting. Law enforcement will be on site to help direct traffic during the closure.

While the bridge is closed, traffic will detour to the U-turns at either Howard or Yager Lanes, TxDOT says.