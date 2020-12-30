One dead after crash involving pedestrian in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after an auto vs. pedestrian crash in north Austin Tuesday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said its crews along with Austin Fire personnel and police headed to the 14700 block of FM 1825 just before 9:30 p.m. That’s near Wells Branch Parkway.

There were initial unconfirmed reports of CPR being done on one person at the scene, ATCEMS said. First responders pronounced the person dead on scene.

ATCEMS is asking drivers to avoid the area and slow down, as road closures could be implemented. Investigators could be working on the road in the area.