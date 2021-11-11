NB US 183 to NB I-35 flyover to open Friday morning

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to open a new flyover from northbound U.S. 183 to northbound Interstate 35 early Friday morning. (Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to open a new flyover from northbound U.S. 183 to northbound Interstate 35 early Friday morning.

The opening will take place at 5 a.m., according to the agency.

This is the final flyover to open that’s part of the I-35 from Rundberg Lane to U.S. 290 East project. The project added three new flyovers at the I-35/U.S. 183 interchange and reconstructed this one.

Before the opening Friday, crews will have to temporarily reduce lanes starting at 8 p.m. Thursday for striping, TxDOT said.

After the flyover opens, the remaining items in the project include:

Reconstructing entrance/exit ramps along I-35, U.S. 183

Widening the southbound I-35 bridge over U.S. 290 East

Installing high-mast illumination

Reconstructing the northbound I-35 frontage road and driveways between U.S. 290 East, U.S. 183

Paving and striping the northbound and southbound I-35 main lanes

The $124.2 million project started in 2018 and is expected to be done late this year.