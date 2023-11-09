AUSTIN (KXAN) – Southbound lanes of MoPac in North Austin reopened Thursday morning after Austin-Travis County EMS said they were shut down following a rollover crash.

According to ATCEMS, the single-vehicle crash happened on MoPac just north of the Highway 183 intersection around 1:50 a.m.

ATCEMS said one adult was taken to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. The adult was the only person in the car and the only patient, according to ATCEMS.

Austin Police shut down MoPac after Nov. 9 crash. (Photo courtesy: Antonio Perez) Austin Police shut down MoPac after Nov. 9 crash. (KXAN: Lauren Ryan)

KXAN reporter Blake DeVine said southbound MoPac reopened as of 5:40 a.m.

A witness told KXAN they saw the car flip several times after it hit a median.