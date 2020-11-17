Man hit, killed trying to cross north Austin road in October identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified a 42-year-old man who was killed while trying to cross Burnet Road in north Austin in October.

Police say he is Zebulon Beer. The accident happened the evening of Oct. 31, and officers say Beer was pronounced dead on scene after witnesses reported he was hit by multiple cars.

The first car to hit Beer didn’t stop after the accident, according to police, but subsequent drivers did pull over and are cooperating with the investigation. APD reported earlier this month that the model of the first car is unknown.

The crash is being investigated as a failure to stop and render aid case, APD said. Anyone with information about the accident can call the Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4278.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: