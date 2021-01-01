Man hit by car in north Austin dies in the hospital three days later

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified a man hit and killed by a car in north Austin earlier this month.

APD says he is Narciso Mejia Gutierrez, 65.

The crash happened Dec. 18 at about 7 p.m. on Northgate Boulevard near Colony Creek Drive.

APD said the investigation found Gutierrez walked into the roadway. One car was able to stop before hitting him, but he was hit by a black 2007 Honda Civic.

Austin-Travis County EMS took Gutierrez to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He underwent surgery, but died the afternoon of Dec. 21.

No charges are expected against the driver of the Civic. It’s still an open investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6873. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.