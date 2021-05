AUSTIN (KXAN) — Interstate 35 northbound frontage road is closed at Parmer Lane (exit 245) in north Austin after a natural gas leak, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Traffic was being detoured onto Parmer Lane, but an update from the agency says the Parmer Lane exit is now closed.

TxDOT is advising drivers to use Tech Ridge Boulevard and Yager Lane as an alternate route.