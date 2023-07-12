AUSTIN (KXAN) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in far-north Austin have reopened after deadly crash shut them down for several hours early Wednesday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers were called to the scene, which was near Grand Avenue Parkway, around 3:40 a.m. after a Toyota Camry hit a man who was walking on the highway.

The highway reopened around 6:20 a.m.

The driver stayed on the scene of the crash and is not expected to face charges, DPS said.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

