Crash in north Austin blocks lanes on Dessau Road, at least 3 injured

Crash at Dessau Road and East Parmer Lane blocks multiple lanes on May 17, 2021 (Photo: ATX Transportation via Twitter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A multiple-vehicle crash in north Austin Monday afternoon blocked lanes along Dessau Road at East Parmer Lane, Austin-Travis County EMS said. At least three people were hurt and taken to the hospital.

ATCEMS said crews were called out to the location at about 1:51 p.m. One person was pinned and reported to be unconscious, the Austin Fire Department reported.

That person was rescued from their vehicle and taken to a Round Rock hospital with critical, life threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS. The second person was taken to a nearby hospital with potentially serious injuries, and the third person will be taken to a local hospital, too, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The agency said delays are expected in the area. ATX Transportation on Twitter said multiple lanes were blocked along Dessau Road at the intersection with East Parmer Lane.

ATX Transportation is also asking drivers to travel slower in the rain.

“We are seeing increased crashes today on our wet roads,” it said on Twitter. The agency also said ATCEMS is currently working at least four crashes along Interstate 35 near downtown alone.