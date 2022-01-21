Car crashes into building in north Austin, CPR in progress for 1 person

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paramedics are working to resuscitate a person after a car crashed into a building in north Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that the wreck happened at 6515 Airport Blvd., which maps online show to possibly be a gas station. The agency also reported that paramedics are performing CPR on one patient there.

ATCEMS warned drivers that the wreck could cause traffic delays and even road closures in that area, so they’re asking people to be aware.

KXAN will share more updates about this breaking situation as soon as new information becomes available.