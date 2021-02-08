Austin police identify woman killed in January I-35 crash

Editor’s Note: The video in this story is from Jan. 30, when the crash happened.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The woman killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in north Austin was identified Monday by the Austin Police Department.

APD said her name is Denyse Jaimes-Olmos, 26. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place Saturday, Jan. 30 at about 2:25 a.m. in the 7400 block of N. Interstate 35.

When Austin police responded to the crash, they found Jaimes-Olmos in the road. APD said the initial investigation shows Jaimes-Olmos was heading northbound in a 2011 GMC Terrain when she crashed into a barricade on the outside shoulder.

According to APD, the SUV then slid across all lanes of the highway before stopping in the inside lane. A second car crashed into Jaimes-Olmos’ SUV from behind, causing her to fall into the road. APD said a third car then hit Jaimes-Olmos.

The driver of the second car suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to APD. No other injuries were reported.

This is still an open investigation. Anyone with information can call APD at (512) 974-6935.